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Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Display campaigns in Yandex.Direct: open beta

Starting today, you will notice a new addition to Yandex.Direct: display campaigns in pay-per-click format. You can now place HTML5 banners in the Yandex Advertising Network, for audiences with the characteristics and interests that you choose yourself.

March 1, 2018
New tools for video extensions in Yandex.Direct

Video ads have proven to be a great solution for raising brand awareness while also working well as part of performance campaigns. The new tools we have recently added help you meet the goals you set for your video ads.

March 2, 2018
Media-contextual banners now in open beta testing

Now that closed beta testing is complete, we would like to invite all interested advertisers to get to know the newly updated media-contextual banners (MCB) . If you have not tried this format yet, you can now do so in Yandex.Direct even without a Yandex manager or an external agency.

March 12, 2018
Simplified CRM data segments in Yandex.Audience

You can now combine phone numbers and email addresses from your CRM data in one file to create segments in Yandex.Audience. This means segments based on CRM data are available to far more advertisers than before — these two sources make it much easier to reach the required 1000 data strings to create a segment.

March 13, 2018
Yandex to become key advertising seller on AVITO

Moscow. Yandex and AVITO have reached agreements under which the largest classified advertisement site in Russia will increase the amount of advertising inventory it sells to the Yandex Advertising Network. Yandex, from its end, has optimized the quality and effectiveness of ad impressions on AVITO using its own proprietary technology.

March 21, 2018
Setting realistic bids in Yandex.Direct — now in effect

As we announced in February, the bid limit of 2500 RUB no longer applies in Yandex.Direct. Instead of paying attention to technical limits, we recommend setting bids no higher than you are actually willing to pay for a click.

March 22, 2018
Smart banners for all!

Smart banners have finished beta testing and are now available to all advertisers in the Yandex.Direct interface. Just in time for this event, we have significantly expanded the list of business types that can use smart banners, considerably increased their launch speed, and made lots of other useful adjustments.

March 27, 2018
Disabling the “Serve on search only below search results” option in Yandex.Direct

You have probably already heard about the upcoming changes in Yandex.Direct. In mid-April, our auctions will switch their target: previously, the bids you set competed for certain positions, but will soon compete for specific volumes of clicks instead. As part of these changes, we will be launching a new interface for setting bids.

March 29, 2018

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