Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Weighing your options with new clickability metrics in Yandex.Direct

As more and more formats for search ads appear, advertisers often left wondering which of their creatives are performing best. We made this task far simple by adding new experimental metrics to Report Wizard in Yandex.Direct: average traffic volume, weighted impressions and weighted CTR.

July 2, 2018
Improved default settings for video extensions help increase conversion rates

Video extensions in Yandex.Direct continue to show good results, with higher click and conversion rates than regular Text & Image ads. We are not ready to rest on our laurels just yet, however, so we will tell you about to changes you can make to your video extensions to improve their performance and the quality of your contact with users even further, and how this can raise conversions along your sales funnel.

July 12, 2018
Brand awareness and performance-based campaigns in the Yandex Video Network

TV advertising formally remains in first place, but when we take audience quality into account, we can say with confidence that most advertisers today search for their audiences online. Let’s take a look at why.

July 13, 2018

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