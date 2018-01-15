Yandex advertising technology news

After redesigning the MCB format this past autumn, we added it to the lineup of ad formats available in the Yandex.Direct interface. These changes involved simplifying media-contextual banners, increasing their flexibility, and switching them to payment per click, as is typical in Yandex.Direct. After reviewing the feedback we received from advertisers, we began to gradually stop impressions in the old MCB interface and resume them in the new format in the Yandex.Direct interface.