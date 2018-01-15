Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Improved media-contextual banners move to Yandex.Direct interface

After redesigning the MCB format this past autumn, we added it to the lineup of ad formats available in the Yandex.Direct interface. These changes involved simplifying media-contextual banners, increasing their flexibility, and switching them to payment per click, as is typical in Yandex.Direct. After reviewing the feedback we received from advertisers, we began to gradually stop impressions in the old MCB interface and resume them in the new format in the Yandex.Direct interface.

January 15, 2018
Yandex.Direct: your one-stop shop for all Yandex advertising

Yandex.Direct will soon become the one-stop shop for all your Yandex advertising campaigns.

January 25, 2018

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