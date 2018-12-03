Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Preset goals for Turbo pages in Yandex.Direct

When creating Turbo pages in Yandex.Direct, you can can choose between two types of Yandex.Metrica tags: a preset tag with automatically generated goals, or a custom tag for which you should set your own goals. You can change the tag type at any time.

December 3, 2018
Updated ads for mobile apps in Yandex.Direct

Creating campaigns for ads for mobile apps in Yandex.Direct is even faster and simpler thanks to our most recent updates, which are already available for new clients. Soon they will be ready for all users. Keep reading to find out what's changed.

December 4, 2018
Quick start for new campaigns: Automatic strategies now available from day one

Recent improvements to our forecasting algorithms mean that you can now use strategies like "Average CPA" and "Weekly budget: Maximum conversions" for new Dynamic ad and Text & Image ad campaigns right from the get-go, without waiting to accumulate statistics.

December 7, 2018
Changes to geotargeting settings: Zabaykalsky Krai and the Republic of Buryatia now part of Far Eastern Federal District

Zabaykalsky Krai and the Republic of Buryatia, previously part of the Siberian Federal District, are now included in the Far Eastern Federal District. The geotargeting tree in Yandex.Direct will soon reflect recent administrative changes in the list of Russian federal districts. Please check your campaign settings if you apply bid adjustments for the region or use the API.

December 10, 2018
VAT in Russia to be raised to 20% as of January 1

As of January 1 2019, value-added tax in Russia will increase from 18% to 20%, according to the Federal Law dated August 3 2018 N 303-FZ "On Amendments to Certain Tax Laws of the Russian Federation." Users who selected Russia as their country when creating an account in Yandex.Direct will notice these changes — VAT 20% — in the interface in the new year.

December 11, 2018

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