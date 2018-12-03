Yandex advertising technology news
When creating Turbo pages in Yandex.Direct, you can can choose between two types of Yandex.Metrica tags: a preset tag with automatically generated goals, or a custom tag for which you should set your own goals. You can change the tag type at any time.
Creating campaigns for ads for mobile apps in Yandex.Direct is even faster and simpler thanks to our most recent updates, which are already available for new clients. Soon they will be ready for all users. Keep reading to find out what's changed.
Recent improvements to our forecasting algorithms mean that you can now use strategies like "Average CPA" and "Weekly budget: Maximum conversions" for new Dynamic ad and Text & Image ad campaigns right from the get-go, without waiting to accumulate statistics.
Zabaykalsky Krai and the Republic of Buryatia, previously part of the Siberian Federal District, are now included in the Far Eastern Federal District. The geotargeting tree in Yandex.Direct will soon reflect recent administrative changes in the list of Russian federal districts. Please check your campaign settings if you apply bid adjustments for the region or use the API.
As of January 1 2019, value-added tax in Russia will increase from 18% to 20%, according to the Federal Law dated August 3 2018 N 303-FZ "On Amendments to Certain Tax Laws of the Russian Federation." Users who selected Russia as their country when creating an account in Yandex.Direct will notice these changes — VAT 20% — in the interface in the new year.