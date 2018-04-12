Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
A new approach to setting bids: KeywordBids available for testing

Not long ago we published the documentation for the KeywordBids service in the open beta version of the Direct API. Now the service is available in the full version of the Direct API. You can begin testing your applications and get ready for the launch of the new bid setting interface in Yandex.Direct.

April 12, 2018
Yandex presents new development concept for Yandex.Direct

Yandex has presented a new concept for the future development of Yandex.Direct. What previously served as a service for placing contextual ads is now transforming into a platform for all advertising formats. Automation will gradually play a greater and greater role in the creation and management of ad campaigns in Yandex.Direct, and make it easier for advertisers to reach the goals they set.

April 16, 2018
Search banners and other formats: Yandex.Direct and the sales funnel

Yandex.Direct is gradually becoming an all-in-one platform where you can communicate with your customers at every step of the sales funnel — from generating interest in your products to changing customers' statuses from "previous" to "repeat."

April 18, 2018
Yandex.Direct Announces New Approach to Ad Rates

Yandex.Direct, Yandex's pay-per-click advertising platform, has changed the calculation for ad rates. As of today, prices in Yandex.Direct will no longer be calculated for entry positions, but for the additional predicted traffic volume a bid will get. This will give advertisers a clear idea of how much more traffic their ads can receive if they increase their bids.

April 24, 2018
The new optimized standard display mode for the Daily Budget manual strategy

Not long ago, we conducted an analysis of the standard mode of the Daily Budget manual strategy. This analysis led us to two interesting conclusions: one of them was expected but unconfirmed, and the other, a real discovery.

April 25, 2018

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