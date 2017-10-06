Yandex advertising technology news

If your deadline is approaching fast and you are running out of inspiration for your Image ads, Ad Builder can give you an idea. Several ideas, in fact. Ad Builder can now generate ideas for Image ads using just the address of the site or page you want to advertise. Simply add the URL of your site or the specific page to the “Creatives ideas” tab and click on the “Create” button. Ad Builder will take the content of the site or page and generate several different ideas for your Image ads that you can use to advertise your products or services.