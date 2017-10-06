Yandex advertising technology news
Changes to the way smart banners appear can significantly increase the amount of traffic for certain popular categories, e.g. automotive, fashion, children’s goods, furniture, and construction materials. If you are already using smart banners, don’t be alarmed if your traffic and conversion statistics improve significantly in the near future. If you are not using smart banners, keep reading and find out why you should be.
There is a new way to create geosegments in Yandex.Audience that lets you express your artistic talent.
Daily budget limits are now available at the shared account level, meaning that you can set just one limit and apply it to all of your campaigns. As was previously the case, there are two modes available for your daily budget — distributed and standard — so you can now set your daily budget limit and mode for your entire account.
Ladies and gentlemen, the Yandex Advertising Network!
Did you know that ads appear on Yandex partner sites more than four billion times every day? This new presentation will tell you all you need to know about the Yandex Advertising Network: Download presentation (pdf, 1,6 Mb).
If your deadline is approaching fast and you are running out of inspiration for your Image ads, Ad Builder can give you an idea. Several ideas, in fact. Ad Builder can now generate ideas for Image ads using just the address of the site or page you want to advertise. Simply add the URL of your site or the specific page to the “Creatives ideas” tab and click on the “Create” button. Ad Builder will take the content of the site or page and generate several different ideas for your Image ads that you can use to advertise your products or services.
You read it correctly — impressions without keywords! This all would be impossible without the recently added Autotargeting tool. Currently in open beta, autotargeting is a great help for newcomers to Yandex.Direct — it simplifies the process of selecting keywords for contextual ads and speeds up the process of launching new campaigns.
The Yandex.Direct team is always experimenting — with new designs for ad blocks, for example — in order to find ways to better provide advertisers with as much high-quality traffic as possible, at the price they choose, and to make it ever easier for users to find what they are looking for.