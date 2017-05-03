Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Regional bid adjustments come to Yandex.Direct

Expanding a business to the national (or international) level brings new challenges. For a company operating in multiple regions, keeping track of numerous campaigns, each with their own settings, can become a complicated and time-consuming job. 

May 3, 2017
Behavioral factors and increasing personalization in search ads

As of mid-June, Yandex.Direct will begin assigning greater importance to behavioral factors when ranking ads for search results pages. This might sound like a radical change, but it is more fine-tuning, intended to increase the relevance of ads shown for each search query. The same factors — quality, CTR, bids, etc. — will continue to play primary roles in determining which ads appear on a given site.

May 23, 2017
Improving your keyword list in the search query report

Improving your keyword list is now even easier: instead of switching between keyword statistics and your keyword list, you can add and refine keywords right from the search query report.

May 24, 2017
“Serve in the lowest possible position” to be disabled June

In about a month, advertisers using manual bid management strategies will notice a change: the “Serve in the lowest possible position” option will no longer be available. 

May 26, 2017

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