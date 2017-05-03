Yandex advertising technology news
Expanding a business to the national (or international) level brings new challenges. For a company operating in multiple regions, keeping track of numerous campaigns, each with their own settings, can become a complicated and time-consuming job.
As of mid-June, Yandex.Direct will begin assigning greater importance to behavioral factors when ranking ads for search results pages. This might sound like a radical change, but it is more fine-tuning, intended to increase the relevance of ads shown for each search query. The same factors — quality, CTR, bids, etc. — will continue to play primary roles in determining which ads appear on a given site.
Improving your keyword list is now even easier: instead of switching between keyword statistics and your keyword list, you can add and refine keywords right from the search query report.
In about a month, advertisers using manual bid management strategies will notice a change: the “Serve in the lowest possible position” option will no longer be available.