CompanyJobsFor developersFor advertisersEvents
Menu
Main
News
 

Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Catching the wave, or Help my statistics are improving!

Imagine the situation: for six weeks on end, your campaign statistics are stable, with users clicking on your ads about 50 times per week. The numbers are steady, but you check your click numbers regularly, and then one day you see it: a spike. Suddenly, instead of 50 clicks, reports show that your ads received 500 clicks in one week. Yandex.Direct shows ads on a payment-per-click basis, so this spike means advertising expenses you hadn’t planned, which you are not happy about. Moreover, the ten-fold jump in one week has you thinking that something smells fishy. You begin thinking, ‘Maybe I should disable my campaign?’

Stop! Before you take one step further, let’s check where these additional clicks came from, and see whether they are the kind of clicks you want to be getting. Instead of fearing this wave of new traffic, let’s learn how to ride it.

December 8, 2017
Smart banner templates for clothes, shoes, and accessories

We have recently added features typical of online catalogs to the display format.

December 14, 2017
Demographic variations in online interest

There are tens of thousands of sites in the Yandex Advertising Network, and the vast majority of Russian internet users come into contact with YAN ads. What kind of ads they see depends on several factors, including the individual user’s interest and the strategies in use in advertisers’ campaigns. When speaking about user interests, it’s important to recognize that they vary quite significantly along demographic lines like age and gender. Advertisers don’t always have a clear idea of exactly how they differ, so in this article, we want to shed some light on these differences. We conducted research to determine what kinds of the goods and services get the most (and least) interest from men and women of different age groups. We were also able to define different areas of interest that can be used to classify ads so that advertisers have an idea of whose attention their ads are most likely to grab.

December 19, 2017
It's not too late to get ready for the holidays!

Don't miss your opportunity to take advantage of holiday shopping trends! We've got tricks to help you quickly get your campaigns ready for the holiday season. Remember, most Russians exchange gifts not on December 25, but on New Year's Eve or Russian Orthodox Christmas (January 7). These last few weeks provide an opportunity to grab the attention of last-minute shoppers, so let's see which Yandex tools can help you get your holiday campaigns up and running as quickly as possible.

December 19, 2017
Badges for auto dealers and microfinance organizations in search ads

Ads from automotive dealers, insurance companies, and microfinance organizations use special badges to show their official status. Our data has shown that badges increase ads’ CTR by 2%.

December 20, 2017

Services

Yandex.Direct
Yandex.Market
Yandex.Metrica
AppMetrica
Yandex.Webmaster
Yandex.Audience
Yandex.Directory
Yandex.Tracker

Yandex advertising products

Search advertising
Yandex Advertising Network
Mobile Advertising
Display Advertising
Video advertising
Retargeting
Yandex.Direct automatic strategies
Audio advertising
Location-based advertising
Other Yandex services

Technologies

Direct API
Metrica API
AppMetrica
Market API
Money payment processing

Training & Certification

Training & Certification
Online Course
Certification of specialists

For Partners

For Agencies
Yandex partner status
Ad Network
ADFOX

Contacts

Yandex support service
Offices
Local advertising agencies
Get professional help with setting up Yandex.Direct

Legal Documents

Privacy Policy
Interest-based advertising on Yandex.Direct

Requirements

Technical Requirements
General Terms and Conditions
Regulations for Placing Advertisements

Advertising rates

Price List