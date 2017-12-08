Yandex advertising technology news
Imagine the situation: for six weeks on end, your campaign statistics are stable, with users clicking on your ads about 50 times per week. The numbers are steady, but you check your click numbers regularly, and then one day you see it: a spike. Suddenly, instead of 50 clicks, reports show that your ads received 500 clicks in one week. Yandex.Direct shows ads on a payment-per-click basis, so this spike means advertising expenses you hadn’t planned, which you are not happy about. Moreover, the ten-fold jump in one week has you thinking that something smells fishy. You begin thinking, ‘Maybe I should disable my campaign?’
Stop! Before you take one step further, let’s check where these additional clicks came from, and see whether they are the kind of clicks you want to be getting. Instead of fearing this wave of new traffic, let’s learn how to ride it.
We have recently added features typical of online catalogs to the display format.
There are tens of thousands of sites in the Yandex Advertising Network, and the vast majority of Russian internet users come into contact with YAN ads. What kind of ads they see depends on several factors, including the individual user’s interest and the strategies in use in advertisers’ campaigns. When speaking about user interests, it’s important to recognize that they vary quite significantly along demographic lines like age and gender. Advertisers don’t always have a clear idea of exactly how they differ, so in this article, we want to shed some light on these differences. We conducted research to determine what kinds of the goods and services get the most (and least) interest from men and women of different age groups. We were also able to define different areas of interest that can be used to classify ads so that advertisers have an idea of whose attention their ads are most likely to grab.
Don't miss your opportunity to take advantage of holiday shopping trends! We've got tricks to help you quickly get your campaigns ready for the holiday season. Remember, most Russians exchange gifts not on December 25, but on New Year's Eve or Russian Orthodox Christmas (January 7). These last few weeks provide an opportunity to grab the attention of last-minute shoppers, so let's see which Yandex tools can help you get your holiday campaigns up and running as quickly as possible.
Ads from automotive dealers, insurance companies, and microfinance organizations use special badges to show their official status. Our data has shown that badges increase ads’ CTR by 2%.