Yandex advertising technology news

Imagine the situation: for six weeks on end, your campaign statistics are stable, with users clicking on your ads about 50 times per week. The numbers are steady, but you check your click numbers regularly, and then one day you see it: a spike. Suddenly, instead of 50 clicks, reports show that your ads received 500 clicks in one week. Yandex.Direct shows ads on a payment-per-click basis, so this spike means advertising expenses you hadn’t planned, which you are not happy about. Moreover, the ten-fold jump in one week has you thinking that something smells fishy. You begin thinking, ‘Maybe I should disable my campaign?’

Stop! Before you take one step further, let’s check where these additional clicks came from, and see whether they are the kind of clicks you want to be getting. Instead of fearing this wave of new traffic, let’s learn how to ride it.