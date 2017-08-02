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Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Autofocus to become built-in campaign featur

You might not be familiar with Autofocus, but given that it is enabled by default in all campaigns, there is a good chance it is already helping improve your campaigns’ performance.

August 2, 2017
Yandex Expert Summit: Yandex’s conference on digital marketing and advertising

The Yandex Expert Summer is a conference on digital marketing and advertising that brings together Yandex experts and key partners to meet face-to-face and share their perspectives, experience, and expertise in an intimate and informal setting at trendy locations in the world’s most exciting cities.

August 7, 2017
Checking impressions and finding your ads

Just as promised, the updated instructions!

August 8, 2017
Behavioral factors in search

If you have been keeping up to date with Yandex advertising news, you might remember that we wrote about upcoming changes to behavioral factors’ influence in Yandex.Direct not too long ago.

August 9, 2017
Maximizing your ad texts in Yandex.Direct

There is no shortage of factors to focus on when trying to improve your ads’ effectiveness — keywords, bids, and targeting settings — and don’t forget images for ads in the Yandex Advertising Network.

August 15, 2017

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