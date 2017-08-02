Yandex advertising technology news
You might not be familiar with Autofocus, but given that it is enabled by default in all campaigns, there is a good chance it is already helping improve your campaigns’ performance.
The Yandex Expert Summer is a conference on digital marketing and advertising that brings together Yandex experts and key partners to meet face-to-face and share their perspectives, experience, and expertise in an intimate and informal setting at trendy locations in the world’s most exciting cities.
Just as promised, the updated instructions!
If you have been keeping up to date with Yandex advertising news, you might remember that we wrote about upcoming changes to behavioral factors’ influence in Yandex.Direct not too long ago.
There is no shortage of factors to focus on when trying to improve your ads’ effectiveness — keywords, bids, and targeting settings — and don’t forget images for ads in the Yandex Advertising Network.